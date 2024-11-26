Samoan Citizenship Bill Passes Into Law

The Citizenship (Western Samoa) (Restoration) Amendment Bill has officially passed into law, enabling certain individuals whose New Zealand citizenship was removed under the Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982 to apply for citizenship.

This change applies to those born in Western Samoa between 13 May 1924 and 1 January 1949, and in some limited circumstances, to their wives and children.

The eligibility criteria for those where the right to citizenship has been restored was decided by Members of New Zealand Parliament. The law does not extend citizenship to the descendants of those affected by the 1982 Act, except those descendants born in the British Empire before 1 January 1949.

It is estimated that approximately 3,500 people may be eligible to apply for New Zealand citizenship.

Individuals can apply directly to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) for their citizenship. A form is available on DIA’s website and should be mailed to DIA or lodged in person at one of DIA’s public counters or the New Zealand High Commission in Apia.

Successful applicants will have their application fee refunded.

New Zealand citizenship provides a number of privileges including the ability to live in New Zealand indefinitely and obtain a New Zealand passport which allows citizens to travel to and from New Zealand with ease.

While DIA expects a moderate increase in demand due to the passing of the Bill, it is fully prepared to process applications without impacting the processing times for other services.

