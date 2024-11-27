Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Greenpeace Gives Christopher Luxon An F On Its First Year In Govt Waging A War On Nature

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 8:29 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

Supplied/Greenpeace

On the one-year anniversary of the current government being sworn in, Greenpeace is giving them a fail for its performance due to what has become known as Christopher Luxon’s War on Nature.

Russel Norman says, "In its first year as Government, the Luxon-led coalition has proved itself to be the most anti-environment Government in living memory and is calling on them to dump the fast-track bill.

"Despite being faced with clear evidence of an existential climate and biodiversity crisis, Christopher Luxon’s Government has deliberately chosen to make it worse at virtually every opportunity.

Greenpeace has kept track of this in an article published on the organisation’s website, where the coalition government’s so-called War on Nature is documented in detail.

"Our catalogue of Luxon’s attacks on nature is sombre reading, but we’re keeping track so that we can resist it now and to help undo it properly in the future.

"The scale of the attack on the environment led by Christoper Luxon is unprecedented. There have been so many attacks across so many domains that it’s hard to keep track."

"At the centre of the attack on nature is the Fast-Track Approvals Bill, which is designed to provide extractive industries with a shortcut around critical environmental protections and existing consultation processes and even reanimates zombie projects like Taranaki seabed mining and the Ruataniwha dam.

On top of that, they have Shane Jones, the self-proclaimed apostle of industry, running amok with threats to restart oil and gas exploration, build new fossil gas import terminals and mine, dig and burn his way to the next election.

