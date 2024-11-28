Reverberations Of Erebus Disaster Still Felt 45 Years Later

"Today marks 45 years since the Erebus disaster. It remains New Zealand’s largest loss of life from a disaster during peacetime," says Secretary for Culture and Heritage, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

On 28 November 1979, Air New Zealand sightseeing flight TE901 crashed into the slopes of Mt Erebus, Antarctica. Everyone onboard lost their lives.

"Today we reflect on the 257 people who were on the flight. Whether passenger or crew, they were loved.

"Families across Aotearoa and around the world immediately felt the huge loss and have carried pain and grief since that fateful day.

"The enormity of the disaster and its aftermath shocked New Zealand, with the reverberations still being felt today.

"I also want to acknowledge Operation Overdue, who, whether in Antarctica, Aotearoa or overseas, strived to bring those of TE901 home. The nature of this work was harrowing and required enormous courage and resilience.

"For some of the families, the work of Operation Overdue meant they were able to bury their loved ones, while some remain to this day, at rest on the slopes of Mount Erebus."

Manatū Taonga is also sharing the stories of those who were on TE901, to help present and future generations of New Zealanders learn more about the people onboard or part of Operation Overdue. These have been written by Erebus families and members of Operation Overdue.

"These stories are a powerful testament to the people lost on 28 November 1979, and will contribute to ensuring that people across Aotearoa and further afield never forget about flight TE901," says Leauanae.

Work continues to progress a National Erebus Memorial.

"Erebus families and members of Operation Overdue deserve a national space of remembrance - a place to come together and touch the names of their loved ones, especially those who were unable to lay their loved ones to rest after the tragedy.

"New Zealanders for generations to come also need a place to reflect on the people and the legacy of flight TE901, for example the improvements in aviation safety that were a result of the disaster’s learnings."

A small number of potential sites for the Memorial are under active consideration, and the Ministry is also exploring alternative locations if these sites are unable to be progressed.

"We remain committed to realising a National Erebus Memorial as soon as we can. We are seeking a site where Erebus families and the Memorial are warmly welcomed," says Leauanae.

Moe mai rā koutou i runga i te aroha. Kei te pae o mahara, kei te kokonga ngākau hoki koutou e noho ana mo ake tonu atu. With love, rest easy. You remain in our thoughts and our hearts for evermore.

© Scoop Media

