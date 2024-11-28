New Zealand Young Labour Welcomes The Decision To Deny Candace Owens Entry To New Zealand

New Zealand Young Labour commends the decision to deny entry to far-right commentator Candace Owens, whose divisive and hate-filled rhetoric poses a threat to Aotearoa’s values of inclusivity and compassion. This decision reaffirms our nation’s commitment to standing against those who seek to incite hatred and division.

"Aotearoa is a nation built on manaakitanga, kindness, and acceptance,” said Young Labour President Ethan Reille. “I want to acknowledge how big this moment will be for our queer, rainbow and takatāpui communities. Denying Candace Owens a platform in New Zealand is a victory for our shared values and a clear message that we will not tolerate voices that seek to undermine them. However, this moment also highlights the need to do more to safeguard our shores from those who promote division.”

Young Labour draws comparisons to previous far-right figures like Lauren Southern and Posie Parker, whose visits brought heightened tensions and normalized hateful rhetoric. Owens’ influence, including her citation in the manifesto of the March 15 terrorist, underscores the potential danger of granting such individuals access to New Zealand.

While the decision to deny her entry is a step in the right direction, it must mark the beginning of a stronger, more proactive approach to countering divisive narratives. Young Labour is urging the Government to adopt additional measures to protect New Zealand’s values and communities.

“We have demonstrated that Aotearoa stands firm against hate,” Reille added. “Now, we must ensure our systems are robust enough to prevent similar cases in the future. This is an opportunity to lead by example and show the world that we prioritize the safety and harmony of our multicultural, inclusive society.”

Young Labour remains committed to advocating for a safe, unified Aotearoa and invites further dialogue with the Government to strengthen protections against hate speech and divisive rhetoric.

