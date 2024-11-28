ASB Risks Losing Thousands Of Customers Over Illegal Israeli Settlement Investments

Thousands of ASB customers are poised to make history in what could become the largest mass exodus from a KiwiSaver provider, as the Don't Bank on Apartheid ASB divest campaign deadline approaches this Friday.

Despite weeks of public pressure and ASB's claim to be "reviewing their investments," the bank continues to invest KiwiSaver funds in Motorola Solutions Inc - a company identified by the United Nations for its role in maintaining and enabling illegal Israeli settlements.

The campaign has rallied overwhelming public support, with over 7,000 petition signatures, including more than 2,200 ASB customers who have pledged to withdraw their funds if the bank fails to divest by 29 November. Campaign organisers say that some supporters have informed them that they’ve already made the switch, they expect to see hundreds switching shortly after the 29th, culminating in thousands switching over the coming weeks..

A number of businesses and organisations, including Unite Union, have committed to moving their accounts, with more organisations expected to follow suit.

Customers and campaign supporters will rally this Friday 29 November at:

Wellington ASB Lambton Quay branch at 12:30pm

Auckland ASB Headquarters (Jellicoe Street) at 4pm, where the petition will be delivered

ASB maintains a position that Motorola Solutions doesn't meet their exclusions criteria, applying a business-as-usual approach that fails to recognise the exceptional circumstances of the current moment.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel is plausibly committing genocide, declared Israel's occupation of Palestine illegal, and made clear that states and institutions must not assist Israel in maintaining the illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Most recently, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are being killed, starved, and forcibly displaced while their homeland is decimated and occupied. This crisis demands more than a business-as-usual response.

"ASB has a clear choice - either stand with its customers who demand ethical investment, or continue risking our life savings on illegal settlements and lose customers in the thousands.” says ASB customer and Don’t Bank on Apartheid campaign organiser, Nadia Abu-Shanab.

Campaign organisers are clear that if ASB fails to divest by the deadline, they will continue building support and encouraging customers to switch providers until the bank stops investing New Zealanders’ money in companies complicit in violations of international law.

© Scoop Media

