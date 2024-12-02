Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
CRL: Greater Transparency Needed For Our Largest Infrastructure Project

Monday, 2 December 2024, 11:54 am
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers Alliance

A seven-page report accidentally made public has revealed major concerns for cost blowouts and time delays for New Zealand’s largest infrastructure project, the City Rail Link.

“Human error has given us a glimpse into how dire the situation really is” said Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance Spokesman, Sam Warren.

“Critically, the material shows a lack of confidence in the project’s main contractor, French company, VINCI Grand Projects."

“If this was entirely a government project, greater tools for transparency would be available. However due to the structure of the joint company set up between Auckland Council and the Government that oversees the CRL, scrutiny is near impossible."

"The initial $2b–$3b budget has exploded to $5.5b since the project started in 2016. It shouldn't take human error to keep the public informed. If this massive undertaking is in danger of blowing out further, it’s well within the public’s interest to know."

"We’re calling for greater transparency from City Rail Link Limited to release any and all critical information surrounding setbacks, delays and cost overruns, so that officials and contractors involved can be held accountable.”

