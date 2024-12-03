Christchurch Airport Firefighters To Strike Over Poor Pay Offer

Christchurch Airport firefighters will refuse to carry out a range of non-core duties following the refusal of the airport company to table a pay offer that respects their critical role.

PSA members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of limited industrial action and the union has issued a strike notice to the airport company today. This follows the breakdown in negotiations for a new three-year collective employment agreement. Negotiations have been underway since August.

The firefighters will refuse to carry out a range of duties over a 21-day period, beginning 8am Wednesday 18 December 2024 and ending 6pm Wednesday 8 January 2025.

"This situation has been forced on our members because the airport company is refusing to budge from a pay offer that is not keeping pace with inflation or recognises their valuable work," said Fleur Fitzsimons Assistant Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

Christchurch Airport is a very profitable employer. Underlying profit jumped 37% this year to $41.8m. Its shareholders - Christchurch City Council and the Government - received a dividend of nearly $19m.

"The airport company has the money to give firefighters a pay rise that properly respects the critical role they play in keeping passengers safe and helping the airport run smoothly.

"They work hard, firefighters maintain a 24/7 operation and live on site. Their pay needs to reflect the unusual and important nature of their work. It’s insulting that the company thinks firefighters are overpaid.

"The current offer is well below the rate of inflation. Our members went backwards in the last agreement, and they are not prepared to have their real pay further eroded at a time when costs, including mortgage rates, are still a huge burden for many.

"The PSA urges the airport company to do the right thing and make a fair pay offer."

