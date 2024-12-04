An Investigation In The Carbon Emissions Of Members Of Parliament (MPs) In NZ

The Top 10 MPs with the Highest Estimated C02 Emissions for 2024 so far:

“We believe corporations should report their carbon emissions and take active, calculated steps to reduce them. Members of Parliament—the rule makers—should lead by example. We all have a responsibility to reduce emissions wherever we can; it’s the most effective form of climate action. For those unavoidable emissions, our role is to ensure carbon offsetting remains a trusted and meaningful option in the toolbox. Transparency and accountability are essential for building a sustainable future.” – Dave Rouse, CEO of Carbon Click

This study was sparked by an interest in examining New Zealand’s carbon emissions, focusing on specific corporations and groups within the country. It reflects a global trend of heightened environmental awareness as individuals and organisations increasingly scrutinise their carbon footprints. Yet, during our research, we discovered that while many government sectors face intense scrutiny for their environmental impact, the carbon emissions of New Zealand’s Members of Parliament (MPs) and political parties remain conspicuously unexamined. This reality was the inspiration behind the study.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading To address this issue, we estimate the carbon emissions generated from MPs’ air travel, a significant contributor to New Zealand’s overall emissions. We analysed the environmental impact of parliamentary travel practices using publicly available data on air travel expenses.

This analysis is inspired by a broader societal discourse on carbon accountability, often focused on celebrities and corporations yet rarely applied to political leadership. By examining this overlooked aspect of New Zealand’s emissions, we aim to spark meaningful debate about the environmental responsibility of those legislating climate policy. We also want to showcase the value of AI-driven search utilising publicly available data to home in on changes we need to make.

What do we know about Parliament and their Carbon Emissions?

Based on the available information, there is no specific mention of NZ MPs individually monitoring, tracking, or reporting their carbon emission. Some political parties, including the Greens, have stated that they offset their carbon emissions for air travel. This exact information, however, is not publicly disclosed. However, there are several relevant initiatives and practices related to emissions monitoring and reporting at various levels of government in New Zealand:

Parliamentary Collaboration on Climate Change

A group of 35 MPs from across party lines has collaborated on climate change issues through GLOBE New Zealand, a cross-party working group[1]. This group commissioned a report on long-term low-emission pathways for New Zealand, demonstrating a commitment to addressing climate change at the parliamentary level.

Government-wide Emissions Reporting

The New Zealand government has established mechanisms for monitoring and reporting emissions at a national level:

The Climate Change Commission, an independent body, monitors New Zealand’s progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions[2].

The Commission produces annual monitoring reports on emissions reductions, assessing the country’s progress towards meeting emissions budgets and the 2050 target[2].

The government is required to prepare and publish plans outlining policies and strategies for achieving emissions budgets[6].

Public Sector Emissions Reporting

While not specifically focused on MPs, some government offices have begun reporting their emissions:

The Office of the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) voluntarily reports its emissions annually despite not being mandated under the Carbon Neutral Government Programme[4].

The PCE’s office has had its emissions independently verified and achieved Toitū carbonreduce certification[4].

Legislative Framework

New Zealand has implemented legislation to address climate change and emissions reduction:

The Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Act 2019 established the framework for emissions budgets and the Climate Change Commission[3].

established the framework for emissions budgets and the Climate Change Commission[3]. The Climate Change Response (Emissions Trading Reform) Amendment Act 2020 introduced changes to the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme (NZ ETS), including a cap on emissions[3].

While there is no explicit mention of individual MPs tracking their carbon emissions, the broader governmental and parliamentary focus on emissions reduction suggests a growing awareness and commitment to addressing climate change at various levels of New Zealand’s political system.

What does the data tell us?

This report highlights a significant gap in the systematic reporting of carbon emissions associated with New Zealand’s political parties. The findings rely on estimates derived from reported air travel costs, as there are no standardised methods to measure or disclose emissions accurately. This lack of robust reporting reflects a broader issue of insufficient transparency, particularly regarding the emissions directly tied to MP travel.

Such opacity contrasts with the principles outlined in the Members of Parliament (Remuneration and Services) Act 2013, which emphasises accountability and the responsible use of public resources. Without comprehensive data, it is impossible to fully assess the carbon footprint of MPs. Even for those with reported travel expenses, there is no guarantee that all flight-related emissions connected to their work are included. This incomplete picture underscores the need for improved reporting standards to better understand and address the environmental impact of parliamentary travel.

To address this, there is a need for comprehensive and transparent reporting mechanisms that account for the full extent of MPs’ travel emissions, including clear rules for reporting by party leaders. Such measures would provide a clearer understanding of the environmental implications of political travel and align with broader goals of accountability and climate responsibility.

By Alice Taylor, Peter Mangin and Richard Conway

To read the full report, go here.

