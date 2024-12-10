No More Complicity! Aotearoa National Rally For Palestine

A coalition of Palestinians from across Aotearoa have united together to organise a peaceful demonstration of solidarity in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington on Wednesday. The national demonstration of Palestinians and allies from across the country follows International Human Rights day. They will march to Parliament and demand the government hold Israel accountable for its human rights crimes and violations, as well as advocate towards Palestinian self-determination.

For over a year, thousands of New Zealanders have joined the millions across the world in taking to the streets to call for an end to the genocide in Gaza. Israel’s aggression during this time has resulted in the forced displacement of 1.9 million people, the deaths of over 44,000 people , including over 17,000 children, and the intentional spread of disease and famine. This has caused significant distress for organisers, all of whom are refugees and descendants expelled or forced to flee Palestine since the formation of the Israeli State. Despite repeated attempts to engage in dialogue with the government, the community has been ignored.

Organisers hope to send a clear message to the government, with spokesperson Fadia Al Hussini stating, “We do not accept that the New Zealand government is fulfilling its obligations to prevent and punish genocide. The evidence of Israel’s crimes is overwhelming and widely accepted by international experts. Statements by our country’s leaders, calling for all parties to follow international law, have done little to prevent the horrific loss of lives and continued escalation of violence by Israel. It is our belief that the government must take the concrete steps available to them to uphold the sanctity of international law.”

The event will coincide with a petition being tabled by Green Party leader, Chlöe Swarbrick, that calls on the government to:

Join South Africa’s International Court of Justice case of genocide against Israel

Impose sanctions on Israel and its supporters

Recognise the state of Palestine

Increase funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)

The petition, open for only 7 weeks, gathered more than 7,000 signatures, showing the people of Aotearoa’s frustration at the lack of appropriate steps to address the genocide. This petition follows the dismissal in September by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters of a letter signed by over 80 NGOs, community leaders, and academics, outlining these same demands.

