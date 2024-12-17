Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Open Letter Urges Govt Not To Accept Appointment Of New Israeli Ambassador

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 10:26 am
Press Release: Justice for Palestine

A broad coalition of civil society organisations have signed an open letter (attached) to the Minister of Foreign Affairs urging the Government to refuse to accept the credentials of a new Israeli ambassador while Israel continues to disregard international law and to commit war crimes.

Israel’s ambassador to New Zealand, Mr Ran Yaakoby’s term has come to an end as the Israeli regime continues its genocide in Gaza, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister and former Defence Minister for crimes against humanity and war crimes, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has declared Israel’s occupation of Palestine illegal.

The ICJ has made it clear that all states parties – including New Zealand – have obligations not to recognise, and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by measures that are illegal under international law. The international community has failed to hold Israel to account for its actions.

Kate Stone from Justice for Palestine, one of the signatory organisations, stated “As we say in the letter, while ambassadors usually provide an important avenue for dialogue, it is clear that the Israeli regime is not prepared to respond to the concerns of the New Zealand government, or the international community more broadly, and intends to continue to disregard international law. This is about demonstrating that there are consequences for Israel’s actions in breach of international law, and at the expense of Palestinian human rights.”

Just yesterday, the Israeli government announced its decision to close its embassy in Dublin, citing Ireland’s decision to join the ICJ case considering whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Clearly, Israel is not prepared to maintain diplomatic relations with states that seek to uphold international law.

Those who have signed the letter are urging the New Zealand government to not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel until it is prepared to comply with international law.

“New Zealand should stand with those seeking to uphold international law and human rights, not with those seeking to avoid accountability for their actions which have resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians.” said Kate Stone.

