MPs Should Take A Break & Reject Easter Trading Bill

Family First NZ is calling on MPs to reject ACT’s bill to liberalise Easter trading laws which is having its 1st Reading in Parliament today.

“We reject any liberalisation of Easter trading laws and also Anzac and Christmas days because workers deserve this special annual break to spend time with their families. If anything, we should have more public holidays around Labour Day, Matariki and Waitangi Day,” says Bob McCoskrie, Chief Executive of Family First NZ.

“Economic improvement needs to be finely balanced with family and community time. Anzac Day, Easter, and Christmas remain as the few times when the whole country stops and takes a break. How long before attempts are made to liberalise trading laws around Anzac Day and Christmas day.”

Significantly, there seems to be a focus in this latest attempt not just on shops in general being able to open but on being able to sell alcohol. The explanatory note to the bill says: “This bill removes the restriction on trading and selling alcohol on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.”

David Seymour originally announced the bill by saying “Easter’s a wonderful time – a long needed break after easing into the new year.”

But not a break for workers in the retail industry.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Public holidays are a social good – whether they are religious-based or not. Poll after poll has shown that both parents and children want to spend more time doing family things like picnics and holidays together. However, this is becoming increasingly difficult as the retail industry is required to work almost every day of the year, and shoppers focus on the holiday specials. To argue that it is justified because shoppers are able to shop online is a flawed argument. If it was a valid argument, retailers in NZ would have to be open 24/7,” says Mr McCoskrie.

“New Zealanders deserve the break.”

“This is not an issue about choice as has also been argued. For many workers, they don’t have the luxury of choice as to whether they work or not. Coercion to work will be a very real threat.”

“Tourists will cope. Many countries have public holidays with shops closed, and tourists simply plan around it, accepting it as part of the local culture and identity,” says Mr McCoskrie.

“We should keep the Easter culture, for the sake of families.”

© Scoop Media

