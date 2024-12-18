Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Minister Needs To Listen To The Evidence On Engineered Stone Ban

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 2:03 pm
Press Release: NZCTU

NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi Acting Secretary Erin Polaczuk is welcoming the announcement from Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety Brooke van Velden that she is opening consultation on engineered stone and is calling on her to listen to the evidence and implement a total ban of the product.

“We need to follow Australia’s example and implement a total ban of engineered stone, a dangerous product that is killing workers,” said Polaczuk.

“Exposure to the silica dust from cutting engineered stone can cause the fatal lung disease silicosis. Workers exposed to this material are developing symptoms at an accelerated rate, and at a much younger age than other occupational respiratory diseases.

“The Minister has said that she’s consulting on the full spectrum of regulatory options but is also saying from the outset that she doesn’t think a ban is the way to go. She needs to keep an open mind and listen to the experts, and not rule out options from the outset.

“In July we joined with 18 other unions, public health experts and health and safety specialists and released an open letter calling on the Minister to listen to the overwhelming evidence and implement a ban. This is now her chance to do so.

“There are safe alternatives to engineered stone – it is a fashion item, not an essential product, and so we lose nothing from taking it out of the market.

“The Minister has the power to eliminate this hazard and save workers lives. This is her opportunity to do the right thing,” said Polaczuk.
 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZCTU on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 