Treaty Principles Bill A Threat To The Rights Of Children In Aotearoa

The Treaty Principles Bill poses a threat to the rights of tamariki and should not progress, says UNICEF Aotearoa. The Bill undermines the protections children are entitled to under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) - both of which the Government is obligated to uphold.

UNICEF Aotearoa has published its submission on the Bill today and is urging others to make submissions before the 7th of January deadline.

The UNCRC protects a child’s right to be protected from discrimination, for their best interests to foremost in decision-making, for their voice to be heard, and for them to be free to enjoy their indigenous culture. Each of these rights would be undermined by the proposed legislation.

Teresa Tepania-Ashton, Director of Advocacy at UNICEF Aotearoa, says it is critical that New Zealanders who care about children participate in the submissions process and identify the risk to the rights of tamariki.

"The Treaty Principles Bill must be stopped in its tracks for the sake of our children. Now is the time for advocates for children across the motu to make their voices heard by participating in the submissions process, taking a stand for tamariki and their rights.

"The Bill purports to be a step towards equality, but it is a step backwards - especially for our children. True equity for tamariki will only be achieved when Te Tiriti o Waitangi is honoured in full. By respecting Te Tiriti, we lay the foundation for a society where all tamariki-Māori and non-Māori alike-can realise their full rights and potential. That is the future that our children deserve," says Tepania-Ashton.

UNICEF Aotearoa CEO Michelle Sharp agrees that the only way forward for Aotearoa’s children is to uphold Te Tiriti and quash the proposed Bill. She says, "Tamariki are taonga. The proposed Bill undermines the very concept of protecting taonga, and that should be cause for concern for anyone who cares about our children.

"Rangatahi played a leadership role in the largest hikoi in our history, turning out in the thousands against this Bill. Tamariki held their parents' hands as they marched to Parliament in protest. The young people of Aotearoa have made their voices heard, and it is up to us to amplify their call: this Bill has no place here."

Reference: UNICEF Aotearoa’s submissions, responses, and open letters | UNICEF Aotearoa: https://www.unicef.org.nz/pages/submissions#top

