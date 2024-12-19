Government Legislation On Academic Freedom Sign Of New Hope For Universities

Legislation changes announced by the Government today signals that academic freedom can still be restored to university campuses. New Zealand universities have consistently shown they’re not fulfilling their obligations to uphold academic freedom; this is a strong move to address this issue, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“The Free Speech Union has advocated for legislative intervention to bolster academic freedom, working with the Government to develop this policy. It is a victory to see it take place. We welcome the Government announcement today of strong measures to ensure free speech on our university campuses.

“We know from our own surveys and research, as well as a host of other evidence, that threats to academic freedom are now entrenched and pervasive throughout New Zealand universities. The new legislation promises to counteract these threats.

“We’re pleased to see a stipulation to uphold institutional neutrality. In recent years, instances of universities taking a substantive position on contested issues has had a stifling effect on staff and students who hold an opposing view, but don’t feel they can express it.

“Diversity of opinion can only be maintained when the playing field is kept equal for all free speech.

“The inclusion of processes for holding universities to account, through annual reports and robust complaints systems, is also critically important, to ensure that universities meet their legal obligations under the Education and Training Act.

“We commend the Government for demonstrating such a strong commitment to restoring the state of academic freedom in our universities.”

