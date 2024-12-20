Community Voices Needed To Challenge Legislative Threats To Māori Wellbeing

Hāpai Te Hauora is urging Māori communities to extend their engagement beyond the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill to two other critical bills: the Regulatory Standards Bill and the Oranga Tamariki: Responding to Serious Youth Offending Bill.

The Regulatory Standards Bill and the Oranga Tamariki Bill are both open for public submissions, yet the urgency of these proposed laws remains largely under the radar for many. These bills, aim to make significant changes that carry the potential to deepen the social and health inequities already faced by Māori.

The overwhelming response to the Treaty Bill, including well over 3,000 submissions through Hāpai Te Hauora’s Treaty Principles Bill Submission Builder alone, reflects a strong commitment to safeguarding Māori rights. Hāpai Te Hauora’s Treaty Principles Bill Submission Builder has been an invaluable resource for those seeking to contribute to the ongoing dialogue about Māori rights and the protection of the Treaty’s principles. However, Hāpai Te Hauora warns that the other two bills could have equally significant and damaging effects on Māori governance, rights, and the wellbeing of future generations.

Submission Information:

Regulatory Standards Bill: This bill proposes changes that could weaken Māori influence in decision-making processes affecting land, resources, and community wellbeing, risking the erosion of Māori governance and the ability to protect cultural and environmental interests. Feedback can be submitted through the Ministry for Regulation’s engagement hub.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Oranga Tamariki Bill: This bill amongst other things will entrench military-style boot camps for youth offenders, potentially perpetuating harm to Māori tamariki while failing to address systemic issues such as poverty and racism. Submissions can be made through the New Zealand Parliament website.

Hāpai Te Hauora CEO, Jacqui Harema, acknowledges the efforts of whānau who have engaged with the Treaty Bill and calls for the same energy to address these pressing threats:

"The response to the Treaty Bill has been incredible, showing the power of our communities when they come together. But now, we need that same focus on the Regulatory Standards and Oranga Tamariki Bills. These laws could exacerbate harm to our tamariki, our whenua, and our tino rangatiratanga"

Hāpai Te Hauora encourages whānau and communities to act now to protect the rights, wellbeing, and future of Māori.

© Scoop Media

