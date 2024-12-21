Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZCTU Make Submission In Opposition To Treaty Principles Bill

Saturday, 21 December 2024, 3:00 pm
Press Release: NZCTU

20 December

“This Bill seeks to legislate for Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles that are not derived from the text, the intention of the parties or, the historical context in which the document was signed. It represents a direct attack on the legitimate meaning of Te Tiriti to undermine Māori rights,” said Acting NZCTU President Rachel Mackintosh.

“Our recommendation is that the Government completely abandon this Bill and make no further attempts to distort the genuine principles of Te Tiriti or to remove references to the Te Tiriti principles in legislation.

“From restricting the rights of unions to organise to attacking tino rangatiratanga, this Government has proven itself an enemy of collective rights and collective power.

“Just as workers are weakened when their collective strength is undermined, Māori face the risk of losing power and authority if their collective rights are stripped from them.

“This Bill has no place in a modern democracy. It represents backward colonial baggage that should be consigned to the dustbin of history.

“The NZCTU carries a long tradition of representing Māori workers and standing in solidarity with Māori. The struggle for workers’ rights and the struggle for tino rangatiratanga are inextricably linked. Both struggles stand in solidarity against the greed and ignorance of the powerful and claim for ordinary people what they justly deserve.

“The union movement represents more than 60,000 Māori workers, and we stand in solidarity with the tino rangatiratanga movement in the face of yet another attempt to undermine the collective strength of Tangata Whenua and working people,” said Mackintosh.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZCTU on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 