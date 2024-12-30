Opposing The Normalization Of Apartheid Through Sport

The arrival of Israeli tennis player Lina Glushko to compete in Aotearoa raises serious concerns about the normalization of systemic oppression and apartheid. Glushko’s participation in the event sends a troubling message that undermines the values of justice, equality, and human rights.

Welcoming Israeli athletes to Aotearoa is not a neutral act. It normalizes the systemic injustices perpetrated by the Israeli state against Palestinians. Just as the international sports community united to oppose South Africa’s apartheid in the 20th century, we must now stand firm against Israel’s ongoing violations of international law and human rights.

Lina Glushko, a former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier, symbolizes a regime that:

Implements apartheid policies: As documented by leading organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

As documented by leading organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. Operates under leadership accused of war crimes: With an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant issued against Israeli officials.

With an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant issued against Israeli officials. Continues its illegal occupation of Palestine: In direct violation of international law and countless United Nations resolutions.

While sports often aim to transcend politics, they cannot be isolated from the realities of injustice and oppression. By welcoming athletes representing an apartheid regime, we risk ignoring the voices of the oppressed and allowing sports to be used as a tool for whitewashing human rights abuses.

We urge the international and local sports community to remain consistent in their principles by refusing to host representatives of regimes that perpetuate apartheid. The global boycott of South African athletes during apartheid proved that sports can be a powerful force for change. The same principle must apply today.

Take Action

We call on all New Zealanders who stand for human rights and equality to join us in expressing opposition to the normalization of Israeli apartheid through sports. Together, we can send a clear message: Aotearoa will not be complicit in the whitewashing of systemic oppression.

