Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Opposing The Normalization Of Apartheid Through Sport

Monday, 30 December 2024, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

The arrival of Israeli tennis player Lina Glushko to compete in Aotearoa raises serious concerns about the normalization of systemic oppression and apartheid. Glushko’s participation in the event sends a troubling message that undermines the values of justice, equality, and human rights.

Welcoming Israeli athletes to Aotearoa is not a neutral act. It normalizes the systemic injustices perpetrated by the Israeli state against Palestinians. Just as the international sports community united to oppose South Africa’s apartheid in the 20th century, we must now stand firm against Israel’s ongoing violations of international law and human rights.

Lina Glushko, a former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier, symbolizes a regime that:

  • Implements apartheid policies: As documented by leading organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.
  • Operates under leadership accused of war crimes: With an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant issued against Israeli officials.
  • Continues its illegal occupation of Palestine: In direct violation of international law and countless United Nations resolutions.

While sports often aim to transcend politics, they cannot be isolated from the realities of injustice and oppression. By welcoming athletes representing an apartheid regime, we risk ignoring the voices of the oppressed and allowing sports to be used as a tool for whitewashing human rights abuses.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We urge the international and local sports community to remain consistent in their principles by refusing to host representatives of regimes that perpetuate apartheid. The global boycott of South African athletes during apartheid proved that sports can be a powerful force for change. The same principle must apply today.

Take Action
We call on all New Zealanders who stand for human rights and equality to join us in expressing opposition to the normalization of Israeli apartheid through sports. Together, we can send a clear message: Aotearoa will not be complicit in the whitewashing of systemic oppression.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Palestine Forum of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 