Axing Of Callaghan Innovation, Loss Of 500 Jobs Already Makes Mockery Of Latest Reform

New science plan exposes chaotic nature of restructuring to date

It’s hard to have confidence in the Government’s latest science strategy when it comes with no promise of new funding or a commitment to retaining the current workforce.

The long overdue science reform strategy promises another huge restructure on top of the restructure endured by science agencies to date, creating more uncertainty and worry for thousands of science workers.

"Our heart goes out to staff at Callaghan Innovation who have already endured a long restructure and now face an uncertain future with the agency to be scrapped entirely," said Fleur Fitzsimons, Acting National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi. "Their work is valued and important no matter what the Government says."

"It’s ironic that just over a decade ago it was a National-led government that launched Callaghan Innovation, with the then PM John Key praising the late Sir Paul Callaghan for his belief that ‘science could make New Zealand a better place’.

"Just last year, the Government rushed to axe the jobs of around 500 scientists and researchers across various agencies, many of whom have been forced to uproot their lives and go offshore where their skills are valued.

"Now it wants to deliver this latest reform quickly - it’s just a recipe for more chaos and uncertainty.

"The Government puts much store on the role of science in driving economic growth and productivity, but is promising no new funding and there is no committment to retain our existing scientists, lab workers and researchers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"It is yet another example we have seen throughout the public service where agencies are being told by this Government that they have to do more with less. It makes no sense and won’t work."

"Countries around the world that perform well are the very ones that invest in science, and value the people who do the work. Yet we have lost so many of brightest offshore because of the irresponsible decisions to date.

"The PSA urges the Government to have the voice of scientists and researchers on the Prime Minister’s Science, Innovation and Technology Advisory Council as it’s workers who know what will work. It needs to do better at properly respecting the vital role they play in growing the economy and helping us meet our challenges."

© Scoop Media

