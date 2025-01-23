Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Taxpayer Victory! Callaghan Innovation Finally For The Scrapheap

Thursday, 23 January 2025, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the Government’s plans to disband Callaghan Innovation, Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman James Ross said “corporate welfare has no place in New Zealand.”

“Callaghan Innovation has shown itself to be a toxic organisation, with a culture that leads to waste on a wallet-shattering scale. The Taxpayers’ Union has worked for years exposing the agency’s waste, and this is a major win for Kiwi taxpayers.”

“This should mark the end of corporate welfare across the board, with a shift to fostering growth through healthy competition.”

“The agency’s role as corporate-handout-granter-in chief can’t simply be reshuffled to another agency as part of this shake-up of the Crown Research Institutes.”

“Given that one Crown Research Institute – Landcare Research– had chucked $4m at a project playing whalesong to trees, clearly getting science funding back to basics has been in order for a long time.”

© Scoop Media

