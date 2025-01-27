Lady Tureiti Warns Of 'Colonial Takeover' Ahead Of Powerful Justice Select Committee Address

Left to right: Te Rangi Martell Chair of Te Kōhao Health, Lady Tureiti Moxon Managing Director Te Kōhao Health, Raymond Hall Chair Te Whānau o Waipareira / Supplied

Advocating for tens of thousands of Māori across Aotearoa, Hamilton-based Te Kōhao Health and the National Urban Māori Authority condemn the Coalition Government's proposed Treaty Principles Bill.

NUMA Chair Lady Tureiti Moxon will present these concerns before the Justice Select Committee on Monday, 27 January at 8:30 am.

“We see this legislation as a direct attack on the progress Aotearoa has made in honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi and addressing the systemic inequities faced by Māori,” Lady Tureiti said.

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi is the foundation document of this country. It is a contract between two peoples—iwi Māori and the Crown—based on mutual agreement to work together to look after ourselves and our shared future.”

“The proposed Treaty Principles Bill fails to respect this foundational agreement. It tries to reinterpret Te Tiriti and disregards 50 years of established jurisprudence developed through the Waitangi Tribunal and the justice system.”

Moxon will be giving an impassioned address highlighting the fact that after coming into power, the Coalition Government has systematically dismantled commitment to Te Tiriti across multiple sectors.

“It tries to erase the Crowns ongoing obligations and silences our voices in matters that directly impact our whānau, hapū, and iwi.”

She believes the disestablishment of Te Aka Whai Ora Māori Health Authority, changes to procurement processes, the undermining of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, and housing policies have all contributed to a growing crisis, with homelessness at record levels.

“This government’s actions demonstrate a belief that Te Tiriti is no longer relevant, despite it being a binding agreement that cannot be unilaterally altered by one party.”

Māori Never Ceded Sovereignty

In the Te Kōhao Health and the National Urban Māori Authority submission, Lady Tureiti reaffirms that Māori never ceded sovereignty to the Crown.

“Sovereignty can only be ceded through explicit agreement, military conquest, or other clear acts of surrender— none of which occurred in Aotearoa,” she said.

“The current government’s actions are a Colonial takeover, rooted in a belief that the Crown holds absolute sovereignty, when in reality, Te Tiriti established a partnership.”

Undermining Decades of Jurisprudence

A trained lawyer and former member of the Waitangi Tribunal, Moxon emphasised in her submission that for over 50 years, the Waitangi Tribunal has provided authoritative guidance on Te Tiriti and the Crown's obligations.

Adding that the Tribunal has developed jurisprudence around key principles such as Tino Rangatiratanga, Partnership, Active Protection, Equity, and Options.

“The proposed bill undermines this established jurisprudence and replaces it with a superficial and colonised interpretation that fails to reflect the true intent of Te Tiriti,” she said.

Implications of the WAI 2575 Claim

Lady Tureiti upheld the same position as one of the lead claimants in WAI 2575 the Health Services and Outcomes Inquiry. In that matter the Waitangi Tribunal reinforced that Te Tiriti principles are essential to addressing systemic inequities faced by Māori.

“The 2019 Hauora Report from the inquiry documented that genuine partnership, active protection of Māori rights, equitable treatment, and culturally relevant options are crucial to achieving equity,” she said.

“Whereas this proposed bill contradicts these principles and erodes protections currently in place for Māori communities.”

Detrimental Impact of Limiting Māori Rights to Historical Settlements

Limiting Māori rights to historical settlements disregards the living nature of Te Tiriti, the submission states.

“This approach undermines the mana of Māori communities and perpetuates inequities that colonisation has entrenched over generations,” Lady Tureiti said.

Te Kōhao Health and the National Urban Māori Authority urge the government to take the following decisive steps:

1. Scrap the Bill – Withdraw the proposed Treaty Principles Bill immediately, as it entrenches systemic inequities and undermines Te Tiriti.

2. Protect Treaty Principles – Ensure the core values of partnership, protection, and participation remain firmly embedded in legislation.

3. Hold the Crown Accountable – Uphold the Crown’s obligations under Te Tiriti with transparency and measurable commitments.

4. Prioritise Equity Over Equality – Implement targeted solutions to address longstanding disparities rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach.

5. Amplify Māori Voices – Guarantee Māori representation in decision-making processes that affect their communities.

6. End Wasteful Spending – Stop diverting taxpayer money to a bill that lacks merit and undermines established legal frameworks.

7. Recognise Political Opposition – Acknowledge that National and New Zealand First have already signalled they will not support the bill beyond the second reading.

8. Expose Political Hypocrisy – Highlight that even David Seymour admitted the bill was not a priority for ACT during coalition negotiations, yet it is still being pursued.

“The government must honour Te Tiriti as a binding agreement and recognise that Māori sovereignty was never surrendered.”

“The pursuit of this bill disregards the partnership Te Tiriti was intended to uphold and further marginalises Māori within their own land,” Lady Tureiti said.

She will be accompanied before the Justice Select Committee by several rangatira from Te Kōhao Health and several urban Māori authorities that are part of the national entity.

