John Minto’s Targeting Of Israelis Must Stop

John Minto and his organisation the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) have crossed a line in calling to hunt down Israeli soldiers and reservists in New Zealand. This is just the latest in a series of disturbing antisemitic rhetoric and actions from them and others that have created an increasingly hostile environment in New Zealand, not only for Israelis but for the Jewish community as a whole.

These calls incite harassment and violence, as many online responses to it explicitly urge. Such language does not target Israel’s government, leaders or policies — it targets individuals based on their nationality (military service is mandatory for most Israeli citizens), including Israelis living in New Zealand. It fosters a climate of fear, division and potential violence.

The safety, livelihoods, homes, and place in public life of Jewish people in New Zealand are increasingly under threat. Our only Jewish school has guards outside, while Jewish children in other schools have even been hounded out of them and harassed. As we were reminded yesterday in services around the country for International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Holocaust began with the marginalisation of Jewish people from society. The perpetrators then too believed themselves to be justified in their actions and were emboldened by the apathy of others.

In his video statement for yesterday, Prime Minister Luxon noted that: “Antisemitic behaviour has no place in our society”.

This growing threat requires urgent action from Government and security agencies and condemnation from leaders across the political spectrum, to prevent escalation such as we have seen in Australia. The recent spate of firebombings there illustrates how hateful rhetoric left unchecked can quickly endanger lives and transform into physical harm.

We thank the very many people and organisations who have condemned the PSNA’s incitement and offered support (including providing hospitality for Israelis), who have learned from history, and understand both the potential impact on our community and our country as a whole, a country that prides itself on friendliness and tolerance.

