Predictable Lineup Of Apologists For Israel Attack PSNA Campaign

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters, the Chief Human Rights Commissioner Stephen Rainbow and the New Zealand Jewish Council have lined up to protect Israeli soldiers in New Zealand on “rest and recreation” from the industrial-scale killing of Palestinians in Gaza.

“We are not surprised to see such a predictable lineup of apologists for Israel and its genocide in Gaza from lining up to attack a PSNA campaign with false smears of anti-semitism”, says PSNA National Chair John Minto.

“Why is concern for the sensitivities of soldiers from a genocidal Israeli campaign more important than condemning the genocide itself?”

Over 16 months Mr Peters has done absolutely nothing to put any pressure on Israel to end its genocidal behaviour but is full of bluff and bluster and outright lies to denounce those who demand Israel be held to account.

If Mr Peters was doing his job he would not only stop Israeli soldiers coming here (as per Russian soldiers) but he would also support the recent International Court of Justice ruling and deny visas to any Israeli with an address in an illegal Israeli settlement in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Human Rights Commission has issued a disingenuous media release – our campaign has nothing to do with Israelis or Jews – it is a campaign to stop Israeli soldiers coming here for rest and recreation after a campaign of wholesale killing of Palestinians in Gaza. To imply the campaign is targeting Jews is disgusting and despicable.

Some of the soldiers will be Druse, some Palestinian Arabs and others will be Jews.

In the meantime PSNA salutes the brave Israelis who have refused to take part in the genocide.

The deeply racist New Zealand Jewish Council regularly makes a meal of false smears of anti-semitism and they are at it again here. It’s deeply problematic that this Jewish Council strategy takes attention away from the real anti-semitism which exists in New Zealand and around the world.

“The priority of the Jewish Council is to protect Israel from criticism and protect it from accountability for its apartheid policies, ethnic cleansing and genocide”.

We are demanding that accountability.

