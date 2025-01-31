Coal Mining Expansion Is Massive Backwards Step For New Zealand

The protest today in Waihi (Supplied: Forest & Bird).

Adding climate-damaging coal to a critical minerals list ignores climate change, flies in the face of New Zealand’s national identity, and is internationally embarrassing for our environmental reputation, says Forest & Bird’s Chief Executive Nicola Toki.

A finalised government mining strategy announced by the Minister of Resources, Shane Jones, in the Coromandel today sees coal and gold added to the new Critical Minerals List.

“It’s hard to believe just how out of touch the New Zealand government is on this. Coal is the filthiest fossil fuel. Burning it is destroying the climate,” Ms Toki says.

“The International Energy Agency advised policymakers across the world that there must be no new or expanded coal mines from 2021. Banks are shutting down their lending to coal miners.

“Last year, New Zealand taxpayers forked out more money for the ongoing clean-up of a single mine site’s acid drainage in waterways, than the entire coal mining sector brought in through royalties. Make it make sense,” Ms Toki says.

“The science and economics are clear: get out of coal mining as quickly as you can. The government is rushing blindly in the wrong direction with these plans to massively expand opencast coal mines on public conservation land.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This is a double blow for New Zealanders. Coal mining will mean greater emissions that everyone else has to pay for. It will also destroy conservation land that is home to some of our 4,000 threatened species, including kiwi.”

Forest & Bird has led opposition to coal mining expansion on the West Coast’s Buller Plateau, fighting Bathurst Resources’ Escarpment Mine and winning multiple cases against Stevenson Mining’s proposed Te Kuha mine.

“These are incredible areas and are the absolute last places we should be mining, let alone for climate-destroying coal,” says Ms Toki.

“The Minister has also repeated nonsense that some conservation land called stewardship land doesn't have environmental value, is scrubby and over-run with pests and is ripe for mining. This is simply untrue.

"A government review recently recommended that more than 77,000 hectares of stewardship land on the West Coast should be turned into national park and given the same protections as existing parks like Fiordland and Abel Tasman.

“What you saw today in Waihi was New Zealanders saying an emphatic no to coal and other mining that will damage our incredible wildlife and special places,” says Ms Toki.

Forest & Bird members stood shoulder to shoulder with Coromandel Watchdog this morning, protesting outside today’s announcement made by Minister Shane Jones.

© Scoop Media

