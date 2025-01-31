E Tū Calls For Safe Mines As Minister Launches New Plan

E tū calls on Government to ensure mines are safe for workers as it advances its strategy to extract minerals from the ground.

Mark Anderson, a mining representative for E tū workers, attended Minister Shane Jones’ launch of its mining strategy in Waihi today and said miners would welcome the announcement with caution, as long as the work is safe.

“The Government must stick to the commitment made by the Minister to listen to blue collar workers,” said Mark.

“The current Health and Safety at Work Act is a good law but it was the result of the tragedy of 29 miners dying at the Pike River coal mine. This should never happen again,” he says.

“If the Government wants more productivity, then it needs to listen to workers about ways the current law can be strengthened and not allow any weakening of the safety nets in place,” says E tū Director Savage.

“Miners and quarry workers don’t want to be a political football for every new government, instead there should be a cross-party plan for sustainable, decent jobs across the whole sector in New Zealand.

“We want good wages and conditions, so we ensure workers stay in this country to build a stable and productive industry,” Savage says.

Mark says, “If you're going to open up new mines there are real dangers to all those inexperienced people coming into the industry, which makes it critical we don’t dilute health and safety at the same time.

“Many Kiwis would come back to New Zealand if companies paid well and ensured the workers’ voice is heard in the development of the industry.”

