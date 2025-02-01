Govt Ministers & HRC Give Green Light To Destiny Church Assaults Against Palestine Solidarity Protest This Weekend

The Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa is alarmed Winston Peters and the Human Rights Commissioner have given the green light to Destiny Church assaults against Palestinian support protests this weekend.

PSNA has been contacted by police to say that Brian Tamaki’s Destiny Church has just issued direct threats to ‘shut down’ PSNA if the government and police won’t do it for them.

Tamaki has done this several times over the past 16 months but PSNA Chair John Minto says the orchestrated claims of antisemitism against PSNA this past week have encouraged Brian Tamaki to now believe he could get away with unleashing violence against peaceful protests against the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank.

“We are most concerned about our supporters in smaller centres. We have about 30 local protests in support of Palestinian rights over the next two days. It just takes two or three Destiny Church adherents to get it into their heads that they are doing God’s work and turn up to beat up our people.

Minto says he can understand why Tamaki thinks he is licenced to carry out his threats.

“Our government still has not uttered one word condemning Israeli genocide. But when we say we want to tell Israeli soldiers who are on holiday here that they are not welcome in Aotearoa, then the Human Rights Commissioner distorts this into the threats of violence and the Foreign Minister falls into line behind him.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “We did not advocate violence. We are not encouraging nor are we promoting violence – even against Israelis guilty of participating in genocide having a happy holiday here.”

“In particular we are concerned that the Human Rights Commissioner Stephen Rainbow is leading the claims against Palestinian human rights supporters.”

“Rainbow was a prominent champion of Israeli apartheid before he was appointed Human Rights Commissioner.”

“Only a year ago he was writing such articles for the Israel Institute NZ, entitled “With every chant, Israel’s case grows stronger” condemning “kaffiyeh wearing antics of Labour and Green MP’s of late.”

“Rainbow has not parked his Zionist apartheid politics at the door of the Human Rights Commission. He is misusing his high status semi-judicial position to openly promote on behalf of Israel - as a state committing genocide – by misrepresenting PSNA.’

“No wonder Brian Tamaki and his Destiny Church think the government will turn a blind eye to Destiny Church escalating into physical attacks.”

Minto says Palestinian New Zealanders will be feeling our government and institutions are sanctioning violence against them.

“Many Palestinians in this country have lost immediate family in the massive Israeli onslaught on Gaza over the past 16 months. They are well aware the New Zealand Foreign Minister has been absolutely silent about any blame on Israel. Yet he is instantly quick to condemn local human rights groups which these Palestinians belong to.”

“To send a message of reassurance to Palestinian New Zealanders and hopefully restrain Tamaki, Paul Goldsmith, as Rainbow’s minister must at the very least immediately suspend Rainbow as Human Rights Commissioner.”

© Scoop Media

