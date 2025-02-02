Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Palestine Forum of New Zealand Urges Government to Join the Hague Group in Support of Palestine

Sunday, 2 February 2025, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand calls on the New Zealand government to join the newly formed Hague Group, a coalition of nine nations committed to defending Palestinian rights and holding Israel accountable for its violations of international law.

The Hague Group—comprising South Africa, Malaysia, Namibia, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile, Senegal, Honduras, and Belize—has pledged to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ) in prosecuting Israeli officials and enforcing legal measures against ongoing crimes in Palestine.

"New Zealand must take a stand for justice and align with nations committed to real action against Israeli war crimes," said a spokesperson of the Forum. 

The Forum urges Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters to demonstrate New Zealand’s commitment to human rights by joining this initiative.

© Scoop Media

