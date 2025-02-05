Budget 2025 Time For Govt To Put Money Where Its Mouth Is

The National-led coalition was elected on the promise of growth and responsible spending, and “Delivering on their election promises would be better late than never” said Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman James Ross.

“New Zealand has one of the highest corporate tax rates in the developed world. It also has next to no foreign investment, and negative growth. The connection is clear.”

“Nicola Willis’ plans for corporate tax reform need to have more meat than the paltry income ‘tax relief’ delivered last year, which failed to even account for bracket creep.”

“If we want growth, that means a slash to the corporate tax rate in combination with high bang-for-buck policies like full capital expensing, and the spending cuts to make that possible.”

“Now’s the time to, in Willis’ words, ‘be bold.’ Kiwis have had enough of managed decline.”

