List Of Submitters To Be Invited To Make Oral Submissions— Principles Of The Treaty Of Waitangi Bill

Friday, 7 February 2025, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Justice Committee

The Justice Committee has decided a list of submitters who will be invited to make oral submissions on the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill. This is the primary list of invitees. Further names will be selected to fill gaps if submitters decline the invitation, cannot be contacted, or are unable to be scheduled due to limited availability.

List of submitters to be invited to make oral submissions

Please see appendix 1 below for the list of submitters to be invited. The list is made up of submitters nominated by each party.

The committee has published this list to inform the public about its work, and to give clarity to submitters who have contacted the committee asking if they will be invited to make an oral submission. We appreciate that some submitters will be disappointed not to have the opportunity to speak to the committee. The committee has sought to take a balanced approach to its hearings by allowing each political party to influence how the 80 hours of hearing time is used. If you have not been selected to be invited, we thank you for your understanding and for taking the time to make a written submission.

Lists of scheduled submitters

The list of submitters for each hearing will be published on the Submitters List page on the Parliament website in the days leading up to hearings.

Official coverage of hearings

Live-streamed official coverage of the hearings will be available on the Parliament website here.

On-demand official coverage is made available within one to two days of the hearing and can be found on the committee’s Vimeo page here.

Publication of written submissions

On Monday, 10 February, the committee intends to publish the submissions of those submitters that have been invited to make oral submissions. The submissions of submitters scheduled to make submissions on Friday, 7 February are intended to be published at the start of hearings on 7 February.

Published submissions are available on the Parliament website here.

Notes:

Appendix 1—List of submitters to be invited to make oral submissions

The spelling of names in the list below reflects the spelling used by the submitter when they made their submission. The below list is arranged in alphabetical order. The order that submitters will be scheduled and heard will depend on their availability and the practical arrangement of hearings.

List of submitters to be invited to make oral submissions on the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill 
50 King's Counsel
Aaron Allred
Aaron Hawkins
Aaron Livingston
ActionStation Aotearoa
Alister Gardiner
All hapu of Te Mahurehure
Allister Rose NZBS
Amohaere Houkamau
10 Andrew Butler
11 Andrew Geddis
12 Andrew Judd
13 Andrew Lacey
14 Angeline Greensill
15 Anjum Rahman
16 Anne Salmond
17 Annette Sykes
18 Anthony Blomfield
19 Aorangi Marae
20 Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers
21 Aotearoa Tonga Response Group
22 Aperahama Edwards
23 Asian Legal Network
24 Ati Teepa
25 Auckland City Mission - Te Tapui Atawhai
26 Auckland Council
27 Aukaha (1997) Ltd
28 Australiasian College of Emergency Medicine
29 Barbara Smith
30 Barry Brill
31 Ben Lai
32 Bernard O'Donnell
33 Bill Tissingh
34 Blaze Kahukiwa
35 Bonita Bigham
36 Brent Barrett
37 Bruce McGechan
38 Carmen Parahi
39 Catherine Delahunty
40 CCS Disability Action
41 Charles Bourke
42 Charlie Meyer
43 Child Advocacy NZ
44 Chris Milne
45 Christchurch Youth Council
46 Christopher Bird
47 Christopher Diack
48 CJ Hughes
49 Coalition for the Human Rights of Indigenous Peoples (Canada)
50 Cody Gledhill
51 Cohasset Group
52 Community Law Centres Aotearoa
53 Connor Gilbert
54 Corin Merrick
55 Criminal Bar Association
56 Daniel Lord
57 Daniel Newman
58 Darrin Hawkes
59 David Bullock
60 David Clark
61 David Crickmer
62 David Doorbar
63 David Payne
64 Dayle Takitimu
65 Dean Glen
66 Dean Knight
67 Deane Jessep
68 Deborah Harding
69 Dejan Mitrovic
70 Democracy Action Incorporated
71 Department of Public Health, University of Otago Wellington
72 Derryn Brenan
73 Dinnie Moeahu
74 Disabled Persons Assembly NZ
75 Donald Foster
76 Donna Awatere Huata
77 Douglas Higgins
78 Dunedin City Council
79 Emmaline Pickering-Martin
80 Equity New Zealand
81 Eugenie Sage
82 Far North District Council
83 Federation of Maori Authorities Inc
84 Felix Cheng
85 Fiona Mackenzie
86 Focus on Iran
87 Forest and Bird Youth
88 Fraser Mackenzie
89 Gareth Hughes
90 Gisborne District Council
91 Greenpeace Aotearoa
92 Gregory Fortuin
93 Gurinderpal S Grewal
94 Haititaimarangai Marae Trust
95 Hamish Morgan
96 Hapai Te Hauora Tapui Ltd
97 Harry Gallagher
98 Harvie Morrow
99 Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network
100 Hayden Turoa
101 Heather Came
102 Henrik Moller
103 Hinerangi Edwards
104 Hon Hekia Parata
105 Hong Lin
106 Hope Tupara
107 Horiana Irwin-Easthope

