List Of Submitters To Be Invited To Make Oral Submissions— Principles Of The Treaty Of Waitangi Bill

The Justice Committee has decided a list of submitters who will be invited to make oral submissions on the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill. This is the primary list of invitees. Further names will be selected to fill gaps if submitters decline the invitation, cannot be contacted, or are unable to be scheduled due to limited availability.

List of submitters to be invited to make oral submissions

Please see appendix 1 below for the list of submitters to be invited. The list is made up of submitters nominated by each party.

The committee has published this list to inform the public about its work, and to give clarity to submitters who have contacted the committee asking if they will be invited to make an oral submission. We appreciate that some submitters will be disappointed not to have the opportunity to speak to the committee. The committee has sought to take a balanced approach to its hearings by allowing each political party to influence how the 80 hours of hearing time is used. If you have not been selected to be invited, we thank you for your understanding and for taking the time to make a written submission.

Lists of scheduled submitters

The list of submitters for each hearing will be published on the Submitters List page on the Parliament website in the days leading up to hearings.

Official coverage of hearings

Live-streamed official coverage of the hearings will be available on the Parliament website here.

On-demand official coverage is made available within one to two days of the hearing and can be found on the committee’s Vimeo page here.

Publication of written submissions

On Monday, 10 February, the committee intends to publish the submissions of those submitters that have been invited to make oral submissions. The submissions of submitters scheduled to make submissions on Friday, 7 February are intended to be published at the start of hearings on 7 February.

Published submissions are available on the Parliament website here.

Notes:

Appendix 1—List of submitters to be invited to make oral submissions

The spelling of names in the list below reflects the spelling used by the submitter when they made their submission. The below list is arranged in alphabetical order. The order that submitters will be scheduled and heard will depend on their availability and the practical arrangement of hearings.

List of submitters to be invited to make oral submissions on the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill 1 50 King's Counsel 2 Aaron Allred 3 Aaron Hawkins 4 Aaron Livingston 5 ActionStation Aotearoa 6 Alister Gardiner 7 All hapu of Te Mahurehure 8 Allister Rose NZBS 9 Amohaere Houkamau 10 Andrew Butler 11 Andrew Geddis 12 Andrew Judd 13 Andrew Lacey 14 Angeline Greensill 15 Anjum Rahman 16 Anne Salmond 17 Annette Sykes 18 Anthony Blomfield 19 Aorangi Marae 20 Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers 21 Aotearoa Tonga Response Group 22 Aperahama Edwards 23 Asian Legal Network 24 Ati Teepa 25 Auckland City Mission - Te Tapui Atawhai 26 Auckland Council 27 Aukaha (1997) Ltd 28 Australiasian College of Emergency Medicine 29 Barbara Smith 30 Barry Brill 31 Ben Lai 32 Bernard O'Donnell 33 Bill Tissingh 34 Blaze Kahukiwa 35 Bonita Bigham 36 Brent Barrett 37 Bruce McGechan 38 Carmen Parahi 39 Catherine Delahunty 40 CCS Disability Action 41 Charles Bourke 42 Charlie Meyer 43 Child Advocacy NZ 44 Chris Milne 45 Christchurch Youth Council 46 Christopher Bird 47 Christopher Diack 48 CJ Hughes 49 Coalition for the Human Rights of Indigenous Peoples (Canada) 50 Cody Gledhill 51 Cohasset Group 52 Community Law Centres Aotearoa 53 Connor Gilbert 54 Corin Merrick 55 Criminal Bar Association 56 Daniel Lord 57 Daniel Newman 58 Darrin Hawkes 59 David Bullock 60 David Clark 61 David Crickmer 62 David Doorbar 63 David Payne 64 Dayle Takitimu 65 Dean Glen 66 Dean Knight 67 Deane Jessep 68 Deborah Harding 69 Dejan Mitrovic 70 Democracy Action Incorporated 71 Department of Public Health, University of Otago Wellington 72 Derryn Brenan 73 Dinnie Moeahu 74 Disabled Persons Assembly NZ 75 Donald Foster 76 Donna Awatere Huata 77 Douglas Higgins 78 Dunedin City Council 79 Emmaline Pickering-Martin 80 Equity New Zealand 81 Eugenie Sage 82 Far North District Council 83 Federation of Maori Authorities Inc 84 Felix Cheng 85 Fiona Mackenzie 86 Focus on Iran 87 Forest and Bird Youth 88 Fraser Mackenzie 89 Gareth Hughes 90 Gisborne District Council 91 Greenpeace Aotearoa 92 Gregory Fortuin 93 Gurinderpal S Grewal 94 Haititaimarangai Marae Trust 95 Hamish Morgan 96 Hapai Te Hauora Tapui Ltd 97 Harry Gallagher 98 Harvie Morrow 99 Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network 100 Hayden Turoa 101 Heather Came 102 Henrik Moller 103 Hinerangi Edwards 104 Hon Hekia Parata 105 Hong Lin 106 Hope Tupara 107 Horiana Irwin-Easthope

