Govt Select Committee Process In Its Hearings On The Oranga Tamariki Serious Youth Offending Bill Undermines Democracy

A Government move to stifle the Select Committee process in its hearings on the Oranga Tamariki Serious Youth Offending Bill, has shocked at least one of the groups invited to make an oral submission on the Bill.

Oral Submissions on the Bill open on Monday 10th February, but this week those groups invited to speak at the hearing were informed they would only get five minutes of speaking time. Government members on the Social Services and Community Select Committee also voted to limit the number of individual submitters selected by each party to ten only.

Gail Duncan, Chairperson of the St Peter’s on Willis Social Justice Group, one of the organisations invited to submit on the Bill, says the Government’s actions are unprecedented.

“The standard practice is that organisations are given ten minutes to make oral presentations, “ Duncan says.

“This decision undermines the democratic process and shows that Government members of the committee see very little value in hearing from individuals and organisations with experience and knowledge on how to care for our young people.”

Duncan says the move is also a reflection of the reasons the group submitted against the Oranga Tamariki Bill in the first place.

“The scope of the Bill is very narrow, heavily influenced by Ministerial direction, and has had limited consultation, none beyond Government agencies.”

Duncan says the mission of the St Peter’s on Willis Social Justice Group is to examine legislation and measure it against society’s goals to achieve a fair and just society. The group is active in making submissions on Government legislation and holds regular public huis on political and social topics.

