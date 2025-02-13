Public Submissions Open On The Māori Purposes Bill

The Chairperson of the Māori Affairs Committee is calling for public submissions on the Māori Purposes Bill.

A Māori Purposes Bill is an omnibus bill that enables minor, technical, and non-controversial amendments to legislation relating to Māori affairs. This Māori Purposes Bill aims to modernise some legislation relating to Māori Affairs. It amends the following legislation:

The Maori Community Development Act and associated regulations

The Maori Purposes Fund and associated regulations

The MAori Soldiers Trust Act

The Maori Trust Boards Act

The Māori Trustee Act and associated regulations

Te Ture mō Te Reo Māori/the Māori Language Act

Te Ture Whenua Maori Act, the Maori Incorporations Constitution Regulations, and the Maori Reservations Regulations.

The amendments are intended to make the legislation more efficient and fit for purpose, reduce unnecessary administrative burdens on Māori entities, and enable increased autonomy. Many of the amendments will allow meetings to be held electronically and change requirements for reporting to Parliament.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 27 March 2025.

For more details about the bill:

Read the bill online

Get more details about the bill

What’s been said in Parliament about the bill: first reading debate on 30 Jan and 12 Feb.

