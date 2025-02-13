Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Public Submissions Open On The Māori Purposes Bill

Thursday, 13 February 2025, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee

The Chairperson of the Māori Affairs Committee is calling for public submissions on the Māori Purposes Bill.

A Māori Purposes Bill is an omnibus bill that enables minor, technical, and non-controversial amendments to legislation relating to Māori affairs. This Māori Purposes Bill aims to modernise some legislation relating to Māori Affairs. It amends the following legislation:

  • The Maori Community Development Act and associated regulations
  • The Maori Purposes Fund and associated regulations
  • The MAori Soldiers Trust Act
  • The Maori Trust Boards Act
  • The Māori Trustee Act and associated regulations
  • Te Ture mō Te Reo Māori/the Māori Language Act
  • Te Ture Whenua Maori Act, the Maori Incorporations Constitution Regulations, and the Maori Reservations Regulations.

The amendments are intended to make the legislation more efficient and fit for purpose, reduce unnecessary administrative burdens on Māori entities, and enable increased autonomy. Many of the amendments will allow meetings to be held electronically and change requirements for reporting to Parliament.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 27 March 2025.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the bill online
  • Get more details about the bill
  • What’s been said in Parliament about the bill: first reading debate on 30 Jan and 12 Feb.
© Scoop Media

