Former Aid Minister In Clark-Anderton Govt Slams NZ Interference With Cook Island Sovereignty Re China Agreement

“My job as Associate-Minister for Foreign Affairs responsible for International Aid was supposed to be to use Aid as a lever to control former colonies, official or unofficial colonies such as Tonga, or UN mandates, for the interest of New Zealand and the Five Eyes,“ said Hon Matt Robson today.

“Winston Peters thinks he is back in the days when the white masters, or their substitutes such as Mr Peters, could give orders to the colonies.”

“Those days have gone and former colonies of Europe, European settler states and the United States, such as China and the Cook Islands, no longer take orders or so-called friendly assistance from New Zealand or anyone else. And nor should they.”

“The Cook Islands, as far as far as I know was never consulted on New Zealand becoming one of NATO’s global partners in the Pacific in NATO’s containment policy and threatened war against China .”

“Nor was it consulted on Defence Minister Collins presently in Munich offering even closer military integration with NATO, higher defence spending or further commitment to the failed Ukraine war. Nor for that matter was the New Zealand public ”, continued Hon Matt Robson.

“When I negotiated with the Cook Islands the only way they could get some more leverage for increased aid from New Zealand was to offer me and many other New Zealand parliamentarians free holidays. I never took the offer and reported this practice to Cabinet. But many did take the bribe and the practice continued.”

“Now the Cook Island does not have to resort to such methods for assistance. China is offering genuine cooperation and treating the Cook Island as an equal. Foreign Minister Peters should do the same”, concluded Hon Matt Robson.

