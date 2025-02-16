Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Former Aid Minister In Clark-Anderton Govt Slams NZ Interference With Cook Island Sovereignty Re China Agreement

Sunday, 16 February 2025, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Hon Matthew Robson

“My job as Associate-Minister for Foreign Affairs responsible for International Aid was supposed to be to use Aid as a lever to control former colonies, official or unofficial colonies such as Tonga, or UN mandates, for the interest of New Zealand and the Five Eyes,“ said Hon Matt Robson today.

“Winston Peters thinks he is back in the days when the white masters, or their substitutes such as Mr Peters, could give orders to the colonies.”

“Those days have gone and former colonies of Europe, European settler states and the United States, such as China and the Cook Islands, no longer take orders or so-called friendly assistance from New Zealand or anyone else. And nor should they.”

“The Cook Islands, as far as far as I know was never consulted on New Zealand becoming one of NATO’s global partners in the Pacific in NATO’s containment policy and threatened war against China .”

“Nor was it consulted on Defence Minister Collins presently in Munich offering even closer military integration with NATO, higher defence spending or further commitment to the failed Ukraine war. Nor for that matter was the New Zealand public ”, continued Hon Matt Robson.

“When I negotiated with the Cook Islands the only way they could get some more leverage for increased aid from New Zealand was to offer me and many other New Zealand parliamentarians free holidays. I never took the offer and reported this practice to Cabinet. But many did take the bribe and the practice continued.”

“Now the Cook Island does not have to resort to such methods for assistance. China is offering genuine cooperation and treating the Cook Island as an equal. Foreign Minister Peters should do the same”, concluded Hon Matt Robson.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hon Matthew Robson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 