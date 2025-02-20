Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Statement On Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s Double Standards In Engagement

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 7:20 pm
Press Release: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

We are deeply disappointed that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has chosen to meet with the New Zealand Jewish Council while repeatedly refusing multiple requests from Palestinians and their allies for a meeting. This blatant double standard is unacceptable and undermines the principles of fairness, inclusivity, and balanced political engagement.

Palestinians in New Zealand, alongside their allies, have consistently sought an open and constructive dialogue with the Prime Minister to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the ongoing occupation, and New Zealand’s role in advocating for justice and human rights. Despite our repeated requests, the Prime Minister has refused to meet with us, sending a clear message that Palestinian voices are not valued in his government’s decision-making process.

New Zealand has a proud history of standing for justice, human rights, and the dignity of all people. By selectively engaging with certain communities while excluding others, Prime Minister Luxon is failing to uphold these values. We urge him to end this double standard and meet with Palestinian representatives in good faith—anything less is a failure of leadership and a betrayal of New Zealand’s commitment to fairness and equity.

Maher Nazzal
Palestine Forum of New Zealand

