Anti-Bases Campaign Statement Of Solidarity On February 23 Global Day Of Action To Close Bases

February 23 is the Global Day of Action To Close Bases (https://worldbeyondwar.org/closebases/)

In solidarity with that, Anti-Bases Campaign says:

NZ is part of the US empire. The most useful thing we could do is to sever our ties to that empire, something we bravely started in the 80s with the nuclear free policy.

Develop a genuinely independent foreign policy.

Get out of US wars, like the one in the Red Sea and Yemen.

Get out of the Five Eyes spy alliance.

Close the Waihopai and Tangimoana spy bases and the Government Communications Security Bureaud, the NZ agency which runs them.

Kick out Rocket Lab, NZ's newest American military base.

Demilitarise the US base at Christchurch Airport.

Stop the process of getting entangled with NATO.

Stay out of AUKUS, which is simply building an alliance to fight a war with China.

