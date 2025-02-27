Disability Survey Data Highlights Inequities That Could Last Generations

New Government figures released today show further evidence of widespread disadvantage for people with intellectual disability.

IHC New Zealand Director of Advocacy Tania Thomas says data from Stats NZ’s Household Disability Survey, collected following the 2023 Census, paints a concerning picture of the everyday challenges faced by disabled people.

“This data underscores the systemic disadvantage faced by people with an intellectual disability,” says Tania. “Our own research shows what we already know – disabled people, particularly those with intellectual disabilities, are being left behind in nearly every measure of wellbeing.

“More than half of disabled New Zealanders are struggling to find adequate housing, put food on the table and meet other basic needs, compared to a third of non-disabled people.

"While these stats for disabled people are tough, we know it's even tougher for people with intellectual disability."

IHC is set to release a new report in the coming months highlighting the significant hardship experienced by intellectually disabled people, using data from Stats NZ. The report will provide a stark look at the extreme hardship faced by people with an intellectual disability, reinforcing the urgent need for targeted policy responses.

Tania says these reports aim to ensure policymakers, service providers and the public understand the realities facing some of New Zealand’s most marginalised citizens.

“Without urgent action, these inequities will persist for generations.”

In particular, IHC notes from today's statistics:

Financial Hardship: More than half (53 percent) of disabled New Zealanders report struggling to meet basic needs like food, housing, and clothing, compared with 33 percent of non-disabled people. Disabled children are also more likely to experience material hardship.

More than half (53 percent) of disabled New Zealanders report struggling to meet basic needs like food, housing, and clothing, compared with 33 percent of non-disabled people. Disabled children are also more likely to experience material hardship. Poor Health and Wellbeing: 39 percent of disabled adults rate their health as poor, compared with just 6 percent of non-disabled adults. Life satisfaction scores are significantly lower, and disabled adults are more likely to experience discrimination, loneliness, and limited social contact.

39 percent of disabled adults rate their health as poor, compared with just 6 percent of non-disabled adults. Life satisfaction scores are significantly lower, and disabled adults are more likely to experience discrimination, loneliness, and limited social contact. Housing Inequality: Disabled people are more likely to live in poor-quality housing, with 29 percent saying their home is colder than they would like in winter and 25 percent reporting damp living conditions.

Disabled people are more likely to live in poor-quality housing, with 29 percent saying their home is colder than they would like in winter and 25 percent reporting damp living conditions. Unmet Support Needs: 62 percent of disabled people report an unmet need for support in areas such as healthcare, education, work accommodations, and accessibility modifications at home.

62 percent of disabled people report an unmet need for support in areas such as healthcare, education, work accommodations, and accessibility modifications at home. Barriers to Employment: 72 percent of unemployed disabled adults want to work, but face barriers such as inflexible workplaces, lack of accommodations, and difficulties accessing training and transport.

