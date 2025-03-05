“Just The Tip Of The Iceberg” - Warns CultureShift NZ After The Release Of The Manurewa Marae Investigation Report

The findings of the Manurewa Marae whistleblower investigation, which Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described as an "unacceptable breach of public trust," represent only a fraction of the systemic failures plaguing New Zealand’s public service, according to CultureShift NZ Ltd.

Allan Halse, Director of CultureShift NZ and advocate for the whistleblowers at the centre of the Manurewa Marae inquiry, warns that this case is merely "the tip of the iceberg."

“CultureShift NZ Ltd has 15 other individual whistleblower cases in the public service, exposing widespread failures in accountability, transparency, and ethical governance,” Halse said. “If the Prime Minister was extremely concerned about the failures of public service entities in the Manurewa Marae case, he will have zero confidence once he learns what we know.”

The recent inquiry, led by Michael Heron KC and Pania Gray, revealed alarming lapses in oversight, particularly in how Stats NZ and Health NZ handled sensitive data entrusted to third parties. The report concluded that fundamental safeguards were lacking, allowing for potential misuse of information without adequate checks and balances.

Stats NZ Chief Executive Mark Sowden has since announced his resignation, a decision that Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche acknowledged as necessary given the gravity of the findings. However, Halse argues that accountability cannot stop at resignations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The public deserves a full-scale independent review of whistleblower cases across government agencies,” Halse said. “This isn’t about isolated failures; it’s about a culture of negligence that enables misconduct at the highest levels.”

CultureShift NZ, a leading advocate for workplace justice, is calling for immediate action, including:

• A government-wide audit of whistleblower complaints across public sector agencies.

• Stronger protections and legal frameworks to prevent retaliation against whistleblowers.

• A transparent public inquiry into systemic failures in government oversight.

Halse further emphasized the dire reality faced by whistleblowers, who frequently endure retaliation and victimization with no real protection. “There are massive, serious wrongdoings occurring, particularly within the public service, and the government is doing nothing to support whistleblowers. Instead of being protected, they are punished for speaking out,” he said.

“Without meaningful reforms, we will continue to see brave individuals crushed by a system that prioritizes secrecy over justice.”

Halse is extremely concerned that the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) have no policy or process to anonymise whistleblower applications and there are currently two applications, related to MSD and Manurewa Marae being delayed at the ERA. Dr Andrew Dallas, the Chief of the ERA advises that the ERA won’t automatically anonymise these applications and seems unconcerned at the risk these whistleblowers may experience. The risk to these two clients can’t be overstated, particularly while investigations from the Privacy Commissioner and Police are ongoing.

The revelations about Manurewa Marae have already sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with Opposition Leader Chris Hipkins warning that the case could tarnish New Zealand’s global reputation for fairness and integrity. The Privacy Commissioner and the Police are conducting separate investigations into allegations of personal data misuse in this case.

“If New Zealanders knew what we knew, they would demand immediate action,” Halse said. “We are prepared to provide evidence that will shake the foundations of public trust in the institutions meant to serve them.”

See links to relevant articles below.

https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/on-air/mike-hosking-breakfast/audio/allan-hulse-employment advocate-on-the-impact-of-the-te-p%C4%81ti-m%C4%81ori-allegations/

https://www.thepost.co.nz/politics/360585837/marae-whistleblowers-backed-damning-data breach-inquiry

https://www.thepost.co.nz/a/politics/360586017/manurewa-marae-inquiry--whistleblowers vindicated

https://breakingviewsnz.blogspot.com/2025/02/david-lillis-further-concerns-about.html

© Scoop Media

