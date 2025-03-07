Organics Aotearoa NZ Calls For Key Amendments To The Gene Technology Bill To Safeguard New Zealand Organic Farming

Wellington, NZ – Organics Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ) is calling on the government to make critical amendments to the proposed Gene Technology Bill to ensure the survival and continued success of the country’s organic sector.

Submissions on the Bill are currently being heard in front of the Health Committee in Parliament, and OANZ looks forward to its oral submission on 26 March 2025.

OANZ has been consistent through its submission and articulating to all political parties and the Government that the best outcome would be to have food and environment exempt from the bill.

OANZ’s Key Amendments Needed to Make the Bill Fit for Purpose include

Civil liability provisions must be strengthened to ensure those responsible for gene modified organism (GMO) contamination to bear the costs, not organic farmers. Mandatory traceability for all GMOs including labelling be made essential to protect organic certification and market access. Co-existence measures must be robust to prevent GMO contamination and preserve New Zealand’s organic sector. Independent Decision-Making on Exemptions – that an independent Gene Technology Regulator, not a Minister, should determine exemptions to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure science-based decisions.

Scott Lawson, OANZ Board Member, says: “Without these essential changes, the Bill threatens New Zealand’s global reputation as a leader in sustainable, GE-free food production. If passed in its current form, it could jeopardise jobs, exports, and consumer trust.”

Public law expert and counsel for OANZ, Mai Chen, says “Critical changes must be made to ensure we can trace all GMOs and gene technology under the Bill, regardless of whether they are an exempt, non-notified, notified or licensed activity or where the license has been revoked and the conditions of the license do not require ongoing reporting and record keeping. Otherwise, how will we know where a GMO or gene technology originated if harm is caused, and it needs to be contained? Those impacted must be compensated by those responsible, which is why the civil liability provision in the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act must be extended to all regulated and unregulated GMOs and gene technology under the Bill. The Bill must also empower the regulator to subject non-food uses of GMOs and gene technology techniques to appropriate co-existence provisions.”

OANZ has welcomed Shane Reti, Minister for Science, Innovation, and Technology, for acknowledging the importance of traceability for everything released, both past and present. However, OANZ believes the Bill must go further to ensure all GMOs are fully traceable to protect the organic sector and consumer confidence.

New Zealand’s organic sector contributes close to a billion dollars annually to the economy, of which 60% is exported, and employs thousands of people. Organic dairy, kiwifruit, and wine command price premiums of up to 43% over conventional products. The government’s own Regulatory Impact Statement acknowledges that organic producers will bear the financial burden of adapting to the risks posed by GMO expansion.

“New Zealand has built its international brand on being a clean, green, pure and GE-free food producer,” says Scott Lawson. “This Bill, if not amended, undermines that reputation and poses economic risks that cannot be ignored.”

“We have a unique opportunity to ensure this Bill supports a world-leading organic sector. We must get this right—for our farmers, our economy, and our future,” says Lawson.

About OANZ

Organics Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ) is the national voice for New Zealand’s organic sector. OANZ represents organic producers, processors, and consumers across the country, advocating for policies that support sustainable, GE-free food production. Its key member organisations include Bio Gro, Asure Quality, The Soil & Health Association, Biodynamic Association, Organic Dairy & Pastoral Group, Te Waka Kai Ora, Zespri, Ceres Organics, Organic Farm NZ, Taste Nature, and True Earth.

The organic sector contributes significantly to New Zealand’s economy, generating close to a billion dollars annually and supporting thousands of jobs. OANZ is committed to maintaining New Zealand’s leadership in clean, green agriculture and ensuring a strong, thriving organic sector for future generations.

