Say NO To Corporate Tax Cuts Petition Delivery Event

A petition signed by more than 10,000 people calling on the government to scrap plans for corporate tax cuts will be delivered at a public online event this Monday morning.

Speakers include economist Ganesh Nana and the event will see the official delivery of the petition, which urges Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister of Finance Nicola Willis to reject corporate tax cuts.

The petition was launched in the wake of the Prime Minister and Finance Minister recently suggesting that the Budget might contain cuts in the corporate tax rate and has harnessed widespread public opposition to tax policies that disproportionately benefit corporations at the expense of essential public services.

Tax Justice Aotearoa chair Glenn Barclay says the timing of the petition’s delivery is set to coincide with the Government’s investment conference, and reinforces the call for economic policies that prioritise public wellbeing over corporate interests.

“By delivering this petition now, we seek to highlight the importance of a fair tax system that supports all New Zealanders,” Mr Barclay said.

“Cutting the amount that corporates contribute will not stimulate economic growth - it will reduce the resources that we need to ensure our public services can provide us with timely and decent care and support.

"Just reducing the corporate tax rate by 1 percentage point would result in a loss of $650m in revenue and you could do a lot with that money to make New Zealand a better place for all.

“Corporates such as the banks, power companies and supermarkets have been making record profits in recent years - we should be looking at ways in which they can contribute more, not less.”

Event Details:

Date: Monday, 10th March

Monday, 10th March Time: 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM

9:00 AM - 9:30 AM Location: Online - register here

Online - register here Speakers: Ganesh Nana – Economist; Kassie Hartendorp – Director, ActionStation; Glenn Barclay – Chair, Tax Justice Aotearoa

