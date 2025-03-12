Five Biotechnology Teams Saved At Callaghan Innovation, But Hundreds Of Redundancies Still Expected

Some good news, and some bad news in the announcement from Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology this morning.

Five teams working in Biotechnology at Callaghan Innovation have had their funding extended for two years and will be transferred to the new Bioeconomy Public Research Organisation. Meanwhile, staff in Callaghan Innovation’s Applied Technologies teams have been given a three-month extension, but still ultimately have no home to go to.

"It’s good news that Dr Shane Reti has seen the ridiculousness of the situation regarding stopping funding of the Biotechnology teams. This expertise has great value to New Zealand, and it’s fantastic that these skilled workers will now have jobs to go to within the new Bioeconomy Public Research Organisation," said PSA National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons.

The change in direction means that approximately 40 jobs will now be saved, that were previously set to be made redundant, according to figures the PSA has obtained.

"However - our concerns remain regarding how other staff at Callaghan Innovation are being treated by the Government. This includes the Applied Technologies teams - it still does not make sense that these people are not being transferred to the Applied Technology PRO.

"Their funding has been extended through to September, but they still have no home to go to - some 30 science and research staff. Their skills, which can help drive economic growth, may be lost to Australia or other countries which value what they do.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"This whole approach has been clumsy from the get-go with job cuts last year coming ahead of the science system reform plan this year, causing unnecessary distress and uncertainty for many Callaghan workers and their families."

Other functions, including Callaghan Innovation’s commercialisation team, R&D Solution Specialists, IT, admin, Māori Innovation Team, also still do not have a home to go to, despite the fact that these functions will be required in the new organisations.

"We are still looking at hundreds of redundancies at Callaghan Innovation before the year is out," said Fitzsimons.

The Minister’s announcement also included the news that there would be a short-form merger of GNS and NIWA ahead of the establishment of the Earth Sciences PRO, and also a merger of Scion, Manaaki Whenua, AgResearch and Plant and Food Research ahead of the establishment of the Bioeconomy PRO. These merged organisations are intended to be set up on 1 October 2025.

"The announcement of these mergers, and the timeline, will go some way to giving our members in the CRI’s some certainty about what the future looks like for them.

"PSA will continue to work with the CRI’s to ensure that staff are supported throughout the process."

Note:

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health boards and community groups.

© Scoop Media

