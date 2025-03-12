Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Manaaki Rangatahi Invites Christopher Luxon To Attend Regional Hui To Address Youth Homelessness

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 7:34 pm
Press Release: Manaaki Rangatahi

Image:Supplied

In light of Christopher Luxon’s response regarding homelessness, we at Manaaki Rangatahi invite him to attend a regional hui we’re planning for Friday, the 28th of March in Auckland to address the issues in rising rates of homelessness, in particular youth homelessness.

Auckland Council released a statement last week about how they’re seeing an increase of 50% in homelessness for adults, and for rangatahi that’s much higher at just over 60%.

“We at Manaaki Rangatahi invite Christopher Luxon and anyone else in his government to attend a regional hui we have planned in a few weeks time to address the increase in youth homelessness.

We welcome him to bring a plate as well as an open mind and heart, so that he hears directly from frontline organisations’ the impact this government’s decisions are having in our communities regarding housing insecurity, especially for our rangatahi and then see if he still backs his own statement about wanting the media to celebrate their achievements in this space.

We look forward to hosting him in a few weeks time to talk about how everyone has the right to housing, and what we can do to work together to ensure that housing and peoples well-being, and the well-being of our children are human rights and what exactly is required from government to ensure they are also on the same page with these values and truths.

