New Zealand Government Spending Should Benefit New Zealand

“It is great to see the Government wants to make it easier for New Zealand businesses to win government contracts but it is a massive step backwards to remove Living Wage and lower-carbon rules for procurement,” says WEAll Aotearoa Director Gareth Hughes.

The Government has just released consultation on new procurement rules.

“The Government tenders contracts that are collectively worth $50b a year and this is a powerful driver of jobs, enterprise and economic direction.

“Government spending should deliver public value and economic benefits to New Zealand and prefer New Zealand businesses — big, small and Māori and Pasifika-owned. It is good to see this proposed.

"The school lunch fiasco shows why going offshore for cheaper isn't always better.

“Procurement helps set a strategic economic direction and unfortunately the signal here is for a lower wage, higher emissions future.

“Work shouldn’t lead to poverty and removing Living Wage rules for cleaners, caterers and security guards will simply see thousands of Kiwis worse off in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

“Removing rules around electric or hybrid electric vehicles and five-star rated government buildings that are cleaner and more efficient will ultimately cost the taxpayer more.”

