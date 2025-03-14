Undermining Democratic Process

Earlier this week it was reported that Craig Renney (CTU) was barred from attending Treasury lock-ups (Craig Renney and CTU want apology from Nicola Willis over Treasury ban - NZ Herald https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/politics/craig-renney-and-ctu-want-apology-from-nicola-willis-over-treasury-ban/)

Treasury was reported to have decided to tighten access by removing advocacy organisations like the CTU and the Taxpayer’s Union.

It is a backward step for democracy that socially concerned organisations are now being banned from receipt of information firsthand in Treasury lock-up briefings.

This rings alarm bells and serves as a reminder that the Social Sector Budget lock-up was cancelled for Budget 2024. Another example of shrinking the access of advocacy organisations to mingle with politicians and hear from politicians directly prior to the public announcement of the Budget. An opportunity to attend the Social Sector Budget lock-up served to directly provide context on the direction and purpose of the Budget and allowed organisations to ask questions which added valuable understanding to all those present of the key concerns and initiatives of such organisations.

Quoting from the Treasury Budget 2024 Lock-up - - Registrations of interest to attend the Budget 2024 restricted briefing for media and analysts ‘Attendance is restricted…priority for seats at the lock-up briefing will be given to national and international media organisations, and economic and financial analysts attached to either financial institutions or national organisations that provide relevant specialist advisory services’

The government needs to ensure that the word ‘relevant specialist advisory services’ extends to advocacy groups including unions, not-for-profit organisations, faith institutions and those representing people with disabilities, health professionals, education and housing advocates to name a few. Attendance being ‘restricted’ must not be used to silence voices that may challenge the current government direction.

Duncan looks forward to a widening of criteria to include attendance by advocacy organisations at Treasury lock-ups. Their views are relevant and the government needs to encompass and engage with such organisations.

A first step of good faith would be the reinstatement of a Social Sector Budget lockup for Budget 2025, inviting a cross-section of organisations representing the diversity of our population to hear key Budget messages firsthand.

Gail Duncan, chairperson of St Peter’s on Willis Social Justice Group

St Peter’s on Willis Social Justice Group, St Peter’s Church, The Anglican Parish of Te Aro, Wellington.

