Emergency Protest As Israel Breaks Ceasefire With Deadly Dawn Attacks On Gazan Civilians

18 March 2025

Justice for Palestine condemns in the strongest terms Israel's devastating bombardment of Gaza that has killed over 200 Palestinians, including many children, in the early hours of this morning. This attack deliberately targeted civilian areas including schools sheltering displaced people and refugee camps, shattering the ceasefire that had been in place since January. It’s been widely reported that members of Netanyahu's government have actively opposed the ceasefire and pressured for its end, leading to this latest deadly attack.

This assault comes after 16 days of Israel's total blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza, where Palestinians are already facing severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. The targeting of civilian infrastructure and deliberate blocking of humanitarian aid are just the latest in a long series of documented war crimes and violations of international law that Israel has committed with impunity.

We call on the New Zealand government to immediately condemn these attacks and implement sanctions against Israel, in accordance with international law.

Emergency protest 19th March:

Justice for Palestine is organising an emergency protest in Wellington on Wednesday 19th March at 12pm. Starting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and marching to the Israeli Embassy. The protest will end at 1pm.

