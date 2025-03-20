More Damaging Cuts To Defence Civilian Workforce Shows Hypocrisy Of Govt Promise

More deep cuts proposed for NZDF’s civilian workforce lay bare the hypocrisy of the Government’s promise to lift defence spending.

NZDF told staff today of plans for a major restructure of the civilian workforce resulting in a net reduction of 374 roles. This comes on top of cuts late last year which saw 144 civilian workers take voluntary redundancy.

"The Prime Minister is a hypocrite. He said his government would spend more on Defence but is now responsible for cutting critical civilian expertise that are critical to ensuring that we have a combat-ready Defence Force," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"Show us the money Prime Minister. The current unstable international climate means Government must invest in all areas of Defence, but we are seeing the opposite with these dangerous and damaging proposed cuts

"This is about saving money, not the security of New Zealand. How can the Government talk on one hand about the need to invest more in defence to counter rising international risks and yet allow these cuts? It’s dangerous and makes no sense.

"Defence can’t operate without a well-resourced civilian workforce to maintain IT systems, provide healthcare for military personnel, provide engineering support for military equipment and other critical functions. Civilians are the backbone of our Defence Force.

"Soon the Government will announce the Defence Capability Plan which will outline future investments in specialist equipment and technology.

"None of that can be effective without the support of highly skilled civilian workers. It’s the wrong choice the Government is making to shed so many roles performed by civilian workers again on top of last year’s cuts. These cuts should not be made until the details of the Capability Plan are known.

"These cuts mean already heavy workloads will increase, and uniformed staff will pick up some of the duties of civilian workers. That will only worsen NZDF’s retention problem. More skilled uniformed staff will leave, further weakening our frontline civil defence and military capability.

"The Government has made a deliberate choice to underfund the public sector, from health through to defence, putting patients’ lives at risk, and the security of our nation, and all for tax cuts. The chickens are coming home to roost and the price New Zealanders are paying is growing by the day.

"The PSA will be opposing these cuts and sending a strong message to the Government that these cuts should be stopped if it’s serious about prioritising the security of the nation."

