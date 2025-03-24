EDS Responds To RM Reform Announcement

The Government has today announced its blueprint for reform of the resource management system. It replaces the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) with two new Acts: a Planning Act and a Natural Environment Act, each accompanied by national policy direction and supported by Regional Spatial Plans.

"EDS is keenly interested in this next stage of resource management reform. We have been working on the reform agenda for several years and agree that the RMA has not delivered for the natural world or for people. We have long advocated for its replacement. While the Government's approach is not how we would have done things, there are elements that look positive and others that will need more thought," says EDS Chief Executive Gary Taylor.

"We are especially pleased to see the emphasis on spatial planning to provide more certainty about where things can go. A key component of that is environmental constraints mapping, which will identify areas of high value that development must avoid. Greater clarity on go and no-go areas will help speed the transition to renewables without compromising indigenous biodiversity and outstanding landscapes.

"We are also pleased to see the commitment to environmental limits. Setting environmental bottom lines across all domains is a key outcome that we need. There’s a clear focus needed to get quality environmental outcomes.

"Further, if activities are to become more permissive, the new system will need a dedicated oversight agency to ensure environmental compliance and enforcement. We support this role sitting with an expanded Environmental Protection Authority but note that this will not form part of the proposed bills.

“There are a number of real concerns that we will need to delve more deeply into. Some of the hyperbolic language used in the announcement is disconcerting. And some of the ideological drivers around property rights and regulatory takings are cause for concern.

"The challenge now is to get the best possible outcome from the split Act model. We will be working closely with the Government over the course of this year to that end. We simply must have a more nuanced outcome from this process than from the Fast-track Approvals Act.

“It’s also worth noting that the work programme to get a bill into the House this year is enormous and the last thing that’s needed here is rushed law. This is too important.

"Finally, it’s clear that we need long-lived resource management policy settings. To that end we’d encourage Ministers to engage widely and substantively and get this right," concluded Mr Taylor.

