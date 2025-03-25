Indigenous Embassy Jerusalem Condemns Swarbrick’s Sanctions Bill Against Israel

We condemn Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick’s antisemitic Sanctions bill against Israel.

We call out Swarbrick’s hypocrisy claiming to stand for Indigenous rights while demanding the expulsion of an Indigenous people from its historical homeland. The Jews have more than 3,000 years of continuous connection in their ancestral lands, Judea and Samaria (“the West Bank”). The most holy sites within Judaism are in the Old City of Jerusalem (East Jerusalem), including the Temple Mount and the Western Wall.

Swarbrick’s bill is based on a number of false legal assumptions.

“The ICJ Advisory Opinion and Resolution ES-10/24 misapply international law on occupation, territorial sovereignty and statehood. Requiring unconditional Israeli withdrawal behind the 1949 Armistice Lines is a fundamental infringement of the Oslo Accords and UNSC Resolution 242 (1967), which the parties and the Security Council have accepted as the foundation for a negotiated settlement based on mutual security and recognition.”

Swarbrick’s bill is antisemitic as it denies Israel, the world’s only Jewish state, the right to self defense, a right granted to all other sovereign states.

Swarbrick continues to chant the “River to the Sea, Palestine will be free”, universally understood as a call for the eradication of the Jewish state.

“Under the Oslo Accords, Palestinian self-determination is inextricably tied to Israel’s right to secure and defensible borders. These resolutions undermine Israel’s UN Charter rights to secure borders”.

We urge the government to reverse its misguided support for Resolution ES-10/24 and to stand against this hateful, antisemitic bill.

Dr Sheree Trotter

