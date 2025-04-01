Disappointing Govt Attack On Diversity, Inclusion In Public Service

The proposed overhaul of public service legislation threatens the progress made in building a quality public service that properly represents New Zealand.

Public Service Minister today announced a reform of the Public Service Act 2020.

"This is a vague statement, but one with a worrying hidden agenda, to undermine progress in building a public service that represents New Zealand," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"Once again, we have a government decision to change the law, driven purely by ideology.

"Successive governments have sought to build a workforce that reflects the New Zealand population that it serves so it is better able to deliver effective policies and services.

"We all benefit from having a public service that’s informed by the expertise and experience of people from the diverse communities it serves. We know that many groups including women, Māori, ethnic minorities, rainbow and disabled people are disadvantaged in employment because of bias, discrimination and inequal opportunities.

"As we have seen with NZ First’s anti-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Member’s bill, here we have a Coalition Government determined to take New Zealand backwards. The same playbook is being run out in Trump’s America.

"Why are we importing American-style culture wars to New Zealand?

"What is the problem with the Public Service Act the Government is trying to fix? This is a solution looking for a problem.

"The Minister’s fixation with merit-based appointments is a smokescreen. Public service appointments have been made on merit for more than 110 years.

"The Public Service Act is a core part of the infrastructure of our democracy. We fear that changes to the Act could weaken democracy.

"Today’s statement is disappointing; it disrespects the work of public servants and threatens the quality of the public service. We urge the Government to rethink."

