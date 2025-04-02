Rainbow Wellington Condemns Threats Against Rainbow MP

Rainbow Wellington strongly condemns the death threats and other unacceptable conduct targeting MP Benjamin Doyle and their family.

People are entitled to their opinions on what language is acceptable for MPs to use in social media. However, to imply that a rainbow parent is unsafe to their child without any evidence is completely unacceptable.

This year has already seen multiple disturbing instances of fringe groups attempting to intimidate the rainbow community. Senior politicians should know better than to legitimise homophobic rhetoric, which has directly incited these threats.

Rainbow Wellington calls on all political leaders to condemn this unacceptable behaviour.

About Rainbow Wellington

Rainbow Wellington is a rainbow social and advocacy organisation and registered charity which has been operating in Te Whanganui-a-tara Wellington since 1997.

Please note that Rainbow Wellington Inc, the Wellington Pride Parade Trust and the Wellington Pride Festival Inc are all separate organisations, though we support each other's mahi.

rainbow means people whose sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or variations of sex characteristics differ from majority binary norms, for example, people who are takatāpui, lesbian, gay, bisexual, intersex, transgender, queer, non-binary, and fa’afafine

