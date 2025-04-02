Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Jewish Groups Call For Resignation Or Removal Of Stephen Rainbow As Chief Human Rights Commissioner

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 7:39 pm
Press Release: Dayenu

In a recent meeting, Dr Rainbow made Islamophobic comments to Philippa Yasbek, spokesperson for Alternative Jewish Voices and Dayenu: Jews Against Occupation.

“Dr Rainbow asserted that the SIS threat assessment shows that Muslims pose a greater threat to the Jewish community in New Zealand than white supremacists. I was shocked that Dr Rainbow is so prejudiced that he misrepresented the SIS report to say the complete opposite of what is written in the document. The SIS report states that it should not be used to single out any ethnic community as a threat. It also says that white supremacists make up the bulk of violent extremists in Aotearoa,” says Philippa Yasbek.

“The Human Rights Commission is meant to promote human rights and racial equality, as well as encourage harmonious relations between diverse groups. Dr Rainbow’s comments in our meeting were Islamophobic and completely contrary to everything that the Human Rights Commission is supposed to stand for. He is clearly unable to perform the role of Chief Human Rights Commissioner. He should immediately resign or be removed by the Government,” says Philippa Yasbek.

The Prime Minister said in Christchurch on 15 March “Islamophobia - like all forms of hatred - has absolutely no place in New Zealand, and it is our duty to challenge it wherever it appears, whether it's in words, policies or in the silence that allows prejudice to fester.” 

“I expect the Government to live up to these words. I have written to Paul Goldsmith, the Minister of Justice, asking for an independent investigation into Dr Rainbow’s fitness for the job. This is the first step to remove him from the role,” says Yasbek.

