Justice Committee Presents Report To The House On The Principles Of The Treaty Of Waitangi Bill
Friday, 4 April 2025, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Justice Committee
The Justice Committee has presented its report on the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill to the House of Representatives.
For more details about the bill:
• Read the committee’s report here
• Read the advice the committee received on the bill here
• Read the bill here
