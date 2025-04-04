Nurses’ Union Backs Call To Scrap Anti-Treaty Bill

"The people have spoken, and it is a big fat no to that bill," says New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku.

Parliament's Justice Committee has released its report into the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill and has recommended it does not proceed.

"The call to scrap the bill is common sense and to show the nation it is listening, this Coalition Government should do away with it right now," Nuku says.

In January, Nuku with chief executive Paul Goulter, delivered a submission on the bill to the select committee.

"As advocates for more than 60,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare workers, we argued that if those principles were removed or tampered with, it would cost more lives starting with Māori lives."

The bill was the most submitted on proposed law in the history of this country, opposed by 90% of the 300,000 submitters.

Nuku also said the coalition should see the opposition to this bill as a warning for other similar legislation it had in the pipeline.

"They also need to save the nation, Parliament and themselves another headache, or walk to nowhere, and scrap another planned bill [Regulatory Standards Bill] which not only undermines the Treaty but puts our already struggling health workforce at risk."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Later this month, Nuku and other representatives from NZNO will head to the United Nations in New York to request that a special rapporteur travel to Aotearoa to investigate the series of attacks by the Government on Māori health.

"Even if these anti-Treaty bills are scrapped, there are still other attacks happening on Māori health, so we still intend to ask the UN to do what they can to help us. If the UN can’t stop these attacks, then at least they can let the world know what’s happening to Māori," Nuku says.

© Scoop Media

